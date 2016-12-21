Feds will not reconsider their denial...

Feds will not reconsider their denial of Jordan Cove LNG terminal in Coos Bay

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: OregonLive.com

Federal regulators on Friday said they will not reconsider their decision this spring to deny a license for the proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas terminal in Coos Bay. The Federal Energy Regulatory commission issued a decision in March denying the $7 billion project's permit because its backers had not demonstrated a sufficient public need for the project's 230-mile feeder pipeline to overcome the negative impact on landowners along the route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ... Dec 13 Say What 4
Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13) Dec 5 Tina Roper 8
We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY Dec 5 Tina Roper 3
Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ... Nov 25 We hate coos bay ... 3
North Bend Zombie Incident Oct '16 2016 is just weird 5
News Hospital lifts ER quarantine after 5 develop ha... Oct '16 Spooky 2
News Oregon hospital ER quarantine is lifted Oct '16 zombie fanboy 1
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,784 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,961

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC