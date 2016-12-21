Feds will not reconsider their denial of Jordan Cove LNG terminal in Coos Bay

Federal regulators on Friday said they will not reconsider their decision this spring to deny a license for the proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas terminal in Coos Bay. The Federal Energy Regulatory commission issued a decision in March denying the $7 billion project's permit because its backers had not demonstrated a sufficient public need for the project's 230-mile feeder pipeline to overcome the negative impact on landowners along the route.

