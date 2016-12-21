Eyeing the Elliott State Forest for future generations: Editorial
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown brought surprise to a recent meeting of the State Land Board by suggesting an option for the Elliott State Forest would be for the state to buy a portion of it outright from the state's Common School Fund, its keeper. That's a significant shift - for the better - in Oregon's posture towards a beloved forest that has failed to generate sufficient logging revenue for public education.
