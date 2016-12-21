Coos Bay dies after falling from cliff
He was found under an approximately 80 foot cliff in the sand at the edge of the cove. Crouser's death is under investigation, however the Coos County Sheriff's Office says it does not appear to be foul play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coos Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ...
|Dec 13
|Say What
|4
|Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13)
|Dec 5
|Tina Roper
|8
|We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY
|Dec 5
|Tina Roper
|3
|Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ...
|Nov '16
|We hate coos bay ...
|3
|North Bend Zombie Incident
|Oct '16
|2016 is just weird
|5
|Hospital lifts ER quarantine after 5 develop ha...
|Oct '16
|Spooky
|2
|Oregon hospital ER quarantine is lifted
|Oct '16
|zombie fanboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coos Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC