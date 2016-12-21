Congress must provide action, answers...

Congress must provide action, answers on toxic armories: Editorial

There are 4 comments on the OregonLive.com story from Sunday Dec 11, titled Congress must provide action, answers on toxic armories: Editorial. In it, OregonLive.com reports that:

The children would play at one end of the National Guard armory, a place where their service-member parents had felt it was safe for them to sift and pile the sand at the shooting range. Yet this was the sand where thousands of bullets dropped over the decades after hit- ting their targets.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tmaster

Chatham, LA

#1 Tuesday Dec 13
Come on bullets? Your talking about lead? Thats only dangerous if you eat it.
And federal law exempts firing ranges and bullets from EPA regulations because they are not dangerous.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tmaster

Chatham, LA

#2 Tuesday Dec 13
You know they also use lead to balance car tires. Should children be kept away for cars. This is nonsense. Lead in paint was a problem because children ate the paint its not a problem any where else, this is one of the problems with the gov right now. Over regulation.

Congress should juts announce this is not a problem and move on.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
petrol

Corinth, MS

#3 Tuesday Dec 13
Sunshine causes cancer.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Say What

Anderson, IN

#4 Tuesday Dec 13
tmaster wrote:
Come on bullets? Your talking about lead? Thats only dangerous if you eat it.
And federal law exempts firing ranges and bullets from EPA regulations because they are not dangerous.
Any story for the agenda. Misleading or not...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13) Dec 5 Tina Roper 8
We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY Dec 5 Tina Roper 3
Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ... Nov 25 We hate coos bay ... 3
North Bend Zombie Incident Oct '16 2016 is just weird 5
News Hospital lifts ER quarantine after 5 develop ha... Oct '16 Spooky 2
News Oregon hospital ER quarantine is lifted Oct '16 zombie fanboy 1
News Mystery illness probably not caused by Fentanyl Oct '16 zombie fanboy 1
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,784 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,962

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC