Congress must provide action, answers on toxic armories: Editorial
The children would play at one end of the National Guard armory, a place where their service-member parents had felt it was safe for them to sift and pile the sand at the shooting range. Yet this was the sand where thousands of bullets dropped over the decades after hit- ting their targets.
#1 Tuesday Dec 13
Come on bullets? Your talking about lead? Thats only dangerous if you eat it.
And federal law exempts firing ranges and bullets from EPA regulations because they are not dangerous.
#2 Tuesday Dec 13
You know they also use lead to balance car tires. Should children be kept away for cars. This is nonsense. Lead in paint was a problem because children ate the paint its not a problem any where else, this is one of the problems with the gov right now. Over regulation.
Congress should juts announce this is not a problem and move on.
#3 Tuesday Dec 13
Sunshine causes cancer.
#4 Tuesday Dec 13
Any story for the agenda. Misleading or not...
