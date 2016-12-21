Body of Coos Bay man found at the bot...

Body of Coos Bay man found at the bottom of coastal cliff

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: OregonLive.com

Emergency crews recovered the body of a 36-year-old Coos Bay man at the bottom of an 80-foot coastal cliff Dec. 22, 2016. First responders were dispatched around 2 p.m. to the south cove of Bastendorff Beach near Charleston, Oregon State Police Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ... Dec 13 Say What 4
Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13) Dec 5 Tina Roper 8
We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY Dec 5 Tina Roper 3
Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ... Nov '16 We hate coos bay ... 3
North Bend Zombie Incident Oct '16 2016 is just weird 5
News Hospital lifts ER quarantine after 5 develop ha... Oct '16 Spooky 2
News Oregon hospital ER quarantine is lifted Oct '16 zombie fanboy 1
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Coos County was issued at December 31 at 3:28AM PST

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,878 • Total comments across all topics: 277,486,120

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC