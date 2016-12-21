Alternative plans sought for Oregon's...

Alternative plans sought for Oregon's oldest state forest

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: KRON 4

In a public meeting that exposed deep concerns about global warming and deforestation, Oregon's top elected state leaders on Tuesday postponed a decision on the proposed sale of the Elliott State Forest to a timber company, instead making a pitch for alternatives that would maintain public ownership of the state's first public forest. Speaker after speaker came from cities, towns and farms to pack the meeting room in the Keizer Community Center, north of Salem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ... Dec 13 Say What 4
Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13) Dec 5 Tina Roper 8
We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY Dec 5 Tina Roper 3
Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ... Nov 25 We hate coos bay ... 3
North Bend Zombie Incident Oct '16 2016 is just weird 5
News Hospital lifts ER quarantine after 5 develop ha... Oct '16 Spooky 2
News Oregon hospital ER quarantine is lifted Oct '16 zombie fanboy 1
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,784 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,954

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC