Alternative plans sought for Oregon's oldest state forest

In a public meeting that exposed deep concerns about global warming and deforestation, Oregon's top elected state leaders on Tuesday postponed a decision on the proposed sale of the Elliott State Forest to a timber company, instead making a pitch for alternatives that would maintain public ownership of the state's first public forest. Speaker after speaker came from cities, towns and farms to pack the meeting room in the Keizer Community Center, north of Salem.

