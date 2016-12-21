6 things we learned about America's toxic armories
The National Guard was explicitly warned in 1998 by the Defense Department's inspector general that lead was spreading from indoor firing ranges to public areas where children frequently visited. The Guard agreed to fix the problem by 2010 but didn't follow through.
Coos Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ...
|Dec 13
|Say What
|4
|Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13)
|Dec 5
|Tina Roper
|8
|We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY
|Dec 5
|Tina Roper
|3
|Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ...
|Nov 25
|We hate coos bay ...
|3
|North Bend Zombie Incident
|Oct '16
|2016 is just weird
|5
|Hospital lifts ER quarantine after 5 develop ha...
|Oct '16
|Spooky
|2
|Oregon hospital ER quarantine is lifted
|Oct '16
|zombie fanboy
|1
