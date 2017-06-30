TBI investigates death of man in the ...

TBI investigates death of man in the midst of an arrest

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was in the process of being arrested early Friday morning by officers from the Cookeville The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was in the process of being arrested early Friday morning by officers from the Cookeville Police Department. A press release from the TBI notes that preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 12:30 Friday morning when the department received a call alerting them to a man walking in the median of Interstate 40 near the 288 mile marker, which is the exit to Highway 111.

