School board votes to option property for new school

1 hr ago

The Putnam County school board has voted to take an option on a 45-acre property southwest of Cookeville as a potential site for a new elementary school.Board members had identified a new elementary a The Putnam County school board has voted to take an option on a 45-acre property southwest of Cookeville as a potential site for a new elementary school. The property under consideration is located on Lee Seminary Road, south of Interstate 40 about midway between the current exit to Willow Avenue and the fifth interchange now being constructed.

