Man charged with possession of meth

1 hr ago

A man who was observed standing in the middle of a major Cookeville intersection early Wednesday morning is facing a number of charges.Cookeville Police Officer Austin Holtgraewe said he found A man who was observed standing in the middle of a major Cookeville intersection early Wednesday morning is facing a number of charges. Cookeville Police Officer Austin Holtgraewe said he found 29-year-old Dustin Shane Wright at Willow Avenue and Broad Street and noted that he "was sweating profusely and was fidgety in his actions."

Read more at Herald-Citizen.

