Man charged with possession of meth
A man who was observed standing in the middle of a major Cookeville intersection early Wednesday morning is facing a number of charges.Cookeville Police Officer Austin Holtgraewe said he found A man who was observed standing in the middle of a major Cookeville intersection early Wednesday morning is facing a number of charges. Cookeville Police Officer Austin Holtgraewe said he found 29-year-old Dustin Shane Wright at Willow Avenue and Broad Street and noted that he "was sweating profusely and was fidgety in his actions."
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump openly admits collusion
|46 min
|Jack Frost
|3
|Democrats
|58 min
|Tyler
|35
|Erich Gentry
|3 hr
|Google me
|2
|ISO Shanae Webb
|3 hr
|Wondering
|3
|Ryan allison
|3 hr
|Google me
|8
|Cookeville Republicans
|4 hr
|Drumpf
|7
|Why Do Republicans Rant When They Have The House?
|5 hr
|cmm4
|1
