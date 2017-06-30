Man charged with possession of meth

A man who was observed standing in the middle of a major Cookeville intersection early Wednesday morning is facing a number of charges.Cookeville Police Officer Austin Holtgraewe said he found A man who was observed standing in the middle of a major Cookeville intersection early Wednesday morning is facing a number of charges. Cookeville Police Officer Austin Holtgraewe said he found 29-year-old Dustin Shane Wright at Willow Avenue and Broad Street and noted that he "was sweating profusely and was fidgety in his actions."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.