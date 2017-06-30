Man charged in jewelry scam

Man charged in jewelry scam

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

A middle Tennessee man has been charged with theft of property for allegedly taking part in a jewelry swapping scam at two Cookeville businesses.According to warrants on file in the case, Brian P. A middle Tennessee man has been charged with theft of property for allegedly taking part in a jewelry swapping scam at two Cookeville businesses. According to warrants on file in the case, Brian P. Fuller, 41, of Westmoreland, went into the J.C. Penney store on April 19 and approached the jewelry counter, asking to see a diamond ring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
4th of July fireworks offend me because I'm a s... 6 min Hector 3
CNN blackmails 15year old 1 hr Dang 1
How could 2 dudes sticking it in each other's b... 1 hr Miz 11
Trump puts red, white, and blue colors on White... 2 hr Liberal Hipster 3
Fire works stand on willow by Bojangles 2 hr reality 17
Ryan allison 4 hr Miz 7
Where is a good place to see women kissing wome... 4 hr Miz 3
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,426 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC