Man charged in jewelry scam
A middle Tennessee man has been charged with theft of property for allegedly taking part in a jewelry swapping scam at two Cookeville businesses.According to warrants on file in the case, Brian P. A middle Tennessee man has been charged with theft of property for allegedly taking part in a jewelry swapping scam at two Cookeville businesses. According to warrants on file in the case, Brian P. Fuller, 41, of Westmoreland, went into the J.C. Penney store on April 19 and approached the jewelry counter, asking to see a diamond ring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4th of July fireworks offend me because I'm a s...
|6 min
|Hector
|3
|CNN blackmails 15year old
|1 hr
|Dang
|1
|How could 2 dudes sticking it in each other's b...
|1 hr
|Miz
|11
|Trump puts red, white, and blue colors on White...
|2 hr
|Liberal Hipster
|3
|Fire works stand on willow by Bojangles
|2 hr
|reality
|17
|Ryan allison
|4 hr
|Miz
|7
|Where is a good place to see women kissing wome...
|4 hr
|Miz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC