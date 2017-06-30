Incident at motel leads to kidnapping charge
A man who allegedly held a woman against her will in a room at a local motel has been charged with kidnapping and other crimes.According to warrants filed by Cookeville Police Officer Colby Fox, the A man who allegedly held a woman against her will in a room at a local motel has been charged with kidnapping and other crimes. According to warrants filed by Cookeville Police Officer Colby Fox, the victim reported that she was attempting to leave a local motel room early Monday morning when 26-year-old Jake Steele, who is listed as homeless, allegedly got upset and began strangling her.
