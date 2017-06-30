Crossville woman charged with firing BB at vehicle
A Cumberland County woman has been arrested after she allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle driving through Cookeville on Interstate 40 Saturday.Authorities say a family was traveling in two a A Cumberland County woman has been arrested after she allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle driving through Cookeville on Interstate 40 Saturday. Authorities say a family was traveling in two vehicles on I-40 westbound between the Highway 111 and Jefferson Avenue exits when a maroon Altima came up beside them in the right lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4th of July fireworks offend me because I'm a s...
|6 min
|Hector
|3
|CNN blackmails 15year old
|1 hr
|Dang
|1
|How could 2 dudes sticking it in each other's b...
|1 hr
|Miz
|11
|Trump puts red, white, and blue colors on White...
|2 hr
|Liberal Hipster
|3
|Fire works stand on willow by Bojangles
|2 hr
|reality
|17
|Ryan allison
|4 hr
|Miz
|7
|Where is a good place to see women kissing wome...
|4 hr
|Miz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC