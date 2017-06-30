Crossville woman charged with firing BB at vehicle

A Cumberland County woman has been arrested after she allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle driving through Cookeville on Interstate 40 Saturday.Authorities say a family was traveling in two a A Cumberland County woman has been arrested after she allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle driving through Cookeville on Interstate 40 Saturday. Authorities say a family was traveling in two vehicles on I-40 westbound between the Highway 111 and Jefferson Avenue exits when a maroon Altima came up beside them in the right lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.