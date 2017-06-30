Cardiologist participates in DC round...

Cardiologist participates in DC round table discussion

A column by Cookeville cardiologist Dr. Thomas Little in the spring edition of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons got the attention of U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom a Cardiologist Dr. Thomas Little speaks during a roundtable discussion hosted by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services Administrator Seema Verma June 14. Cardiologist Dr. Thomas Little, left, presents his thoughts during a listening session with medical and healthcare professionals at the White House held June 14. The event was hosted by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services Administrator Seema Verma.

