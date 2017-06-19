'Worst soil' delays city interchange ...

'Worst soil' delays city interchange project

A project to extend Bennett Road in preparation for Cookeville's fifth interchange off Interstate 40 will be more expensive - and will also take longer to complete, thanks to poor soil quality. Construction workers on the Bennett Road extension connecting Cookeville's fifth I-40 interchange to Highway 70 have encountered bad soil that they are having to remove and replace at an increased cost.

