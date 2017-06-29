Wedding party to 'slide the city'

So after exchanging vows at Collegeside Church of Christ, Taylor Nelson and Nathaniel Rector, along with their wedding party, will "Slide Cookeville" on Saturday. Nathaniel Rector and Taylor Nelson plan to head down Cookeville's 1,000-foot water slide after exchanging wedding vows at Collegeside Church of Christ on Saturday.

