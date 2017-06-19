Vietnam veteran receives military service award
Joe Thomas Temples of Cookeville was recently awarded the Vietnam Conflict Cross of Military Service by the Captain Sally Tompkins Chapter 2123, United Daughters of the Confederacy. Joe Thomas Temples of Cookeville was recently awarded the Vietnam Conflict Cross of Military Service by the Captain Sally Tompkins Chapter 2123, United Daughters of the Confederacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Carter Hospitalist CRMC is horrible
|8 min
|Fed up
|1
|amanda bumbalough
|8 min
|nutzaplente
|20
|bowman's and more scammers
|1 hr
|Casey
|16
|Ricky Shelton
|1 hr
|Dale Earnhardt Jr
|1
|Who raped Katherine bell junior year?
|7 hr
|Manwithfeather
|4
|Corruption at Tech
|8 hr
|Feather n leather
|40
|joe neely _darby diel is working for chase math...
|11 hr
|Co-worker
|20
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC