UC Connections: Espinosa earns NAL honors recognition; Liberatore on DL again

Cookeville native Mason Espinosa earned some hardware from the National Arena League last week for his performance on May 27. Cookeville native Mason Espinosa earned some hardware from the National Arena League last week for his performance on May 27. The quarterback was named the NAL's Offensive Player of the Week, after he finished 24-of-36 passing for 262 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions during the Columbus Lions' 56-41 win over the High Country Grizzlies. This past Saturday, Espinosa continued his strong play, finishing 12-of-17 passing for 107 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions as the Lions demolished the Corpus Christi Rage 81-12.

