Two candidates show interest in county commission seat
At least two individuals have stepped forward and expressed interest in filling a vacant seat on the Putnam County Commission. 9th District Commissioner Daryl Blair resigned his seat earlier this year to focus on his duties as the new chief of At least two individuals have stepped forward and expressed interest in filling a vacant seat on the Putnam County Commission.
Cookeville Discussions
|changing parties
|1 hr
|cookeville cumlau...
|41
|7 days consecutive work? Isn't that illegal? (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Modern day slave
|616
|Cookeville gets its own "I'm with stupid" sign
|2 hr
|I love you
|44
|Things People Buy With Foodtsamps (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|bo----- bo
|766
|bowman's and more scammers
|4 hr
|bo----- bo
|8
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|5 hr
|wow
|229
|Parking at Tennessee Tech (Jun '11)
|8 hr
|Jerry H
|15
