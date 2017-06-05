Three arrested in unrelated crimes
Terrance Alan Deschamp, 23, of Fox Ridge Road in Cookeville was arrested Friday evening after being charged with burglary and theft of property following an investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Terrance Alan Deschamp, 23, of Fox Ridge Road in Cookeville was arrested Friday evening after being charged with burglary and theft of property following an investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cookeville gets its own "I'm with stupid" sign
|3 min
|You re an idiot
|3
|7 days consecutive work? Isn't that illegal? (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Rwilson
|613
|I love Cooke house
|6 hr
|Jerry H
|8
|changing parties
|12 hr
|Betty Tommaso
|12
|bowman's and more scammers
|12 hr
|nutzaplente
|4
|June Bug Boogie 2017
|15 hr
|Susan
|9
|Dirty Police In Cookeville TN..
|16 hr
|back alley Sally
|18
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC