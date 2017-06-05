Three arrested in unrelated crimes

Terrance Alan Deschamp, 23, of Fox Ridge Road in Cookeville was arrested Friday evening after being charged with burglary and theft of property following an investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Terrance Alan Deschamp, 23, of Fox Ridge Road in Cookeville was arrested Friday evening after being charged with burglary and theft of property following an investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

