The history of Putnam movie theaters

The history of Putnam movie theaters

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Many movie theater buildings were constructed with more than a screen; stages were built in front, so that other entertainment could be enjoyed at a Baxter's State Theater was open for only seven years, then became a skating rink, among other things, before being torn down in the 1980s. Many movie theater buildings were constructed with more than a screen; stages were built in front, so that other entertainment could be enjoyed at these locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Not A Fan 2 hr nutzaplente 18
Constitutional vs Carte Blanche Law 2 hr Ron 4
any women with hsv2 looking 3 hr wantyou 51
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) 4 hr RedhorseWoman 223
Kristie Leigh Benson 7 hr Vamma 1
Trashing businesses on Topix 9 hr mmm hmm 3
changing parties 9 hr feed up 8
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,667,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC