Terry Hitchcock
A celebration of life service for Terry Hitchcock, 74, of Cookeville, will be held Monday, June 5, at 1 p.m. at his home church, Hampton's Crossroads Baptist Church, with Pastor James Haynes officiating. Terry passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Friday, June 2, 2017, at his home in Cookeville, following extended illness.
