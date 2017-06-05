Terry Hitchcock

Terry Hitchcock

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

A celebration of life service for Terry Hitchcock, 74, of Cookeville, will be held Monday, June 5, at 1 p.m. at his home church, Hampton's Crossroads Baptist Church, with Pastor James Haynes officiating. Terry passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Friday, June 2, 2017, at his home in Cookeville, following extended illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Veterans Barbershop has changed 27 min looking for a new... 9
News Drug dealer gets 30 years (Nov '10) 1 hr johnson1 14
Racism in Cookeville 1 hr johnson1 41
any women with hsv2 looking 3 hr lookin 50
Gaw donates property for new police station 4 hr Aaron 4
Someone took a dump in one of the dressing room... (May '16) 5 hr this 51
The neck face & t!tty tattoo generation just ke... (Apr '16) 5 hr yup 27
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,627 • Total comments across all topics: 281,540,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC