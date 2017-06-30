TBI investigates man killed during Co...

TBI investigates man killed during Cookeville arrestAt the request of ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

At the request of 13th District Attorney Bryant Dunaway, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents continue to investigate an incident in which a man was killed as Cookeville police officers attempted to arrest him early Friday. According to TBI officials, the incident happened at about 12:30 a.m., when the Cookeville Police Department dispatched officers after receiving a call about a man, later identified as Richard Thomas Sparks, 37, walking in the median of Interstate 40 near mile marker 288.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corruption at Tech 1 hr Bob 94
Renegades 6 hr Memyselfandi 1
TTU Salary Database 6 hr nutzaplente 2
Ford of cookeville 6 hr nutzaplente 7
Janice at golden coral 6 hr nutzaplente 2
Academy Sports 6 hr nutzaplente 10
Chris swallows 7 hr Sueere 18
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,162 • Total comments across all topics: 282,153,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC