TBI investigates man killed during Cookeville arrestAt the request of ...

TBI investigates man killed during Cookeville arrest
At the request of 13th District Attorney Bryant Dunaway, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents continue to investigate an incident in which a man was killed as Cookeville police officers attempted to arrest him early Friday. According to TBI officials, the incident happened at about 12:30 a.m., when the Cookeville Police Department dispatched officers after receiving a call about a man, later identified as Richard Thomas Sparks, 37, walking in the median of Interstate 40 near mile marker 288.
