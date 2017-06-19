Summer gas prices dropping
As the summer driving season gets underway, Cookeville area residents who are hitting the road will see gasoline prices on the decline - at least for awhile. Cars fill up Thursday at an Exxon station on East Spring St. Gas prices have been declining in recent weeks.
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is communism suddenly popular now?
|58 min
|voo
|38
|eviction!
|2 hr
|small town BS
|5
|New Republicans
|2 hr
|Jack Frost
|24
|Ryan Allison busted stealing golf clubs
|3 hr
|Proud friend
|13
|Dirty Police In Cookeville TN..
|3 hr
|uhhuh
|23
|Corruption at Tech
|6 hr
|Surrounded By Idiots
|21
|joe neely _darby diel is working for chase math...
|8 hr
|Glockmaster
|16
