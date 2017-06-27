Several arrested over the weekend
James Cabell Maynard, 32, of Vivian Drive in Cookeville was arrested with a $10,000 bond after a deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office recognized Maynard James Cabell Maynard, 32, of Vivian Drive in Cookeville was arrested with a $10,000 bond after a deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office recognized Maynard operating a motor vehicle at Pippin Road and Vivian Drive, according to the warrant for Maynard's arrest. The deputy knew that Maynard was a habitual offender, and a records check revealed that Maynard had been declared a habitual motor vehicle offender on July 30, 2009, and again on June 15, 2012, in Putnam County.
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption at Tech
|32 min
|Educated Atheist
|62
|No money for teachers but plenty for land+const...
|1 hr
|cheri
|9
|Wally Faffenbocker pays day time hookers to lic...
|1 hr
|umm
|2
|Frank Higglebottom's midget wife does gaping ho...
|1 hr
|yee haw
|3
|Ryan Allison busted stealing golf clubs
|1 hr
|Chuck
|25
|Democrats
|1 hr
|Burn Me Sanders
|21
|In the modern day Dukes of Hazzard, Bo & Luke w...
|1 hr
|haha
|2
