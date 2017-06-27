Several arrested over the weekend

Several arrested over the weekend

James Cabell Maynard, 32, of Vivian Drive in Cookeville was arrested with a $10,000 bond after a deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office recognized Maynard James Cabell Maynard, 32, of Vivian Drive in Cookeville was arrested with a $10,000 bond after a deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office recognized Maynard operating a motor vehicle at Pippin Road and Vivian Drive, according to the warrant for Maynard's arrest. The deputy knew that Maynard was a habitual offender, and a records check revealed that Maynard had been declared a habitual motor vehicle offender on July 30, 2009, and again on June 15, 2012, in Putnam County.

