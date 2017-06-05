Roofing costs loom large in budget

Roofing costs loom large in budget

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

As Putnam County officials discuss where best to allocate funding in the upcoming year, the cost of repairing and replacing the roofs on several county buildings is looming large. As Putnam County officials discuss where best to allocate funding in the upcoming year, the cost of repairing and replacing the roofs on several county buildings is looming large.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the cue (Apr '10) 15 min Happy customer 32
changing parties 57 min jump ship 5
News Neglected Property: Few owners facing fines (May '16) 1 hr junk 3
Dirty Police In Cookeville TN.. 2 hr Fuckthepolice 17
Not A Fan 5 hr butt hurt 17
bowman's and more scammers 5 hr Mr Snow 1
Oreck closing 6 hr Silly Rabbit 3
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,475 • Total comments across all topics: 281,638,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC