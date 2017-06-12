Retiring fire chief looks back on his...

Retiring fire chief looks back on his career

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

After nearly 40 years of service to Cookeville, Chief Roger Fuqua retired his position with the city fire department last week. "We planned to be on a beach on June 30, but we couldn't get the house for that long," a Retiring Cookeville Fire Chief Roger Fuqua, left, talks with his aunt, Linda Hughes, and new chief Daryl Blair during a reception to honor Fuqua's service to the city fire department on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baxter Water Department 19 min BSBuster 7
krystal auxier(casey) 1 hr the bitch 1
people with HIV and AIDS (Jun '10) 1 hr johnson1 40
Who knows alexis feliciano 2 hr nutzaplente 6
What do you get a woman who's had an ABORT!ON f... (May '16) 3 hr Educated Atheist 107
Clean care owner 7 hr John 4
Cookeville gets its own "I'm with stupid" sign 10 hr Educated Atheist 70
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,336 • Total comments across all topics: 281,835,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC