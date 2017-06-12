Retiring fire chief looks back on his career

After nearly 40 years of service to Cookeville, Chief Roger Fuqua retired his position with the city fire department last week. "We planned to be on a beach on June 30, but we couldn't get the house for that long," a Retiring Cookeville Fire Chief Roger Fuqua, left, talks with his aunt, Linda Hughes, and new chief Daryl Blair during a reception to honor Fuqua's service to the city fire department on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.