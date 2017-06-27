Red White and Boom
Michael Phy, left, and Chris Stover of the Cookeville Electric Department drive a grounding rod for temporary electric facilities at Fleming and Broad Streets in preparation for the city's upcoming Red White and Boom July 4th Celebration this weekend.
