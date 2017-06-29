Potentially deadly pet disease report...

Potentially deadly pet disease reported in the area

A potentially deadly illness that affects domestic cats is showing up in the Cookeville area this summer.Dr. Jamie Fornabaio, DVM, at Copeland Veterinary Hospital said she has encountered half a Dr. Jamie Fornabaio checks out Sully at Copeland Veterinary Hospital Thursday. Fornabaio said she has seen an uptick in cases of feline Bobcat fever lately Dr. Jamie Fornabaio, DVM, at Copeland Veterinary Hospital said she has encountered half a dozen cases of an illness known as Bobcat fever in the past few weeks.

