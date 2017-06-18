New reporting application coming to Cookeville

The Cookeville City Council last week approved a contract with a company called CivicPlus for an app designed to allow The Cookeville City Council last week approved a contract with a company called CivicPlus for an app designed to allow the public to easily report non-emergency issues such as potholes or codes violations. "It's similar to what we have online now where you can report problems, but it will be compatible with a smartphone," Littrell explained.

