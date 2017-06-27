New member appointed to county commission
Neal was chosen to fill out the unexpired term of 9th District commissioner Daryl Blair, who resigned earlier this year to focus on his new job as a Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors, left, swears in Jimmy Neal, the newest member of the county commission who was appointed Monday to fill a seat in the 9th District. Neal was chosen to fill out the unexpired term of 9th District commissioner Daryl Blair, who resigned earlier this year to focus on his new job as Cookeville Fire Chief.
