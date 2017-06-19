May storm continues to cause trouble
On Saturday, about 1,500 customers were temporarily without power after a wire burned on Ellis Avenue, according to Cookeville Electric On Saturday, about 1,500 customers were temporarily without power after a wire burned on Ellis Avenue, according to Cookeville Electric Department Director Tony Peek. He said the wire was likely damaged during the storm a few weeks ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clean care owner
|1 hr
|cookeville mandingo
|9
|Baxter Water Department
|3 hr
|BSBuster
|14
|Nadia? Fikes?
|4 hr
|Fish
|1
|Gainesboto Grade water cut off
|5 hr
|JUNE BUG
|3
|Cookeville gets its own "I'm with stupid" sign
|7 hr
|Mafala
|96
|Hardee's on willow
|8 hr
|Nice guy
|1
|Man talking to himself
|8 hr
|Weird
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC