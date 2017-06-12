Man charged with assaulting woman on ...

Man charged with assaulting woman on trail

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Police are crediting the quick action of the victim along with an off-duty state trooper for the arrest of a Cookeville man who allegedly assaulted a woman on the Tennessee Central Heritage Rail Trail Friday night. Police are crediting the quick action of the victim along with an off-duty state trooper for the arrest of a Cookeville man who allegedly assaulted a woman on the Tennessee Central Heritage Rail Trail Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baxter Water Department 19 min BSBuster 7
krystal auxier(casey) 1 hr the bitch 1
people with HIV and AIDS (Jun '10) 1 hr johnson1 40
Who knows alexis feliciano 2 hr nutzaplente 6
What do you get a woman who's had an ABORT!ON f... (May '16) 3 hr Educated Atheist 107
Clean care owner 7 hr John 4
Cookeville gets its own "I'm with stupid" sign 10 hr Educated Atheist 70
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,336 • Total comments across all topics: 281,835,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC