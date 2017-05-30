Kathleen Sparkman

Kathleen Sparkman

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Celebration of life services for Kathleen Sparkman, 93 of Baxter, will be held Saturday, June 3, at 2 p.m. at the Baxter chapel of Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Skurlock Cemetery in White County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racism in Cookeville 2 hr Keba1976 26
Why is communism suddenly popular now? 2 hr lou sassoul 20
Concerns 2 hr TheRealSigmund 6
Zaxby's WTF! Gives You RUNS For Your Money! (Jul '10) 8 hr my gf eats there 22
Need info on Attorney Pat Officer PLEASE! (Apr '16) 9 hr Me-me 22
any women with hsv2 looking 15 hr carl 49
MSNBC renewed Lawrence O'Donnell's contract and... 22 hr TheRealSigmund 2
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,266 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC