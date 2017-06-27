Joy Lynn Hawks Carter
A celebration of life will be held for Joy Lynn Hawks Carter, 53, of Cookeville, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Upperman High School in Baxter, Tennessee. She was born May 19, 1964, and passed from this life to the next on Saturday, June 17, 2017, while surrounded by her family, with her hands in the hands of her daughters and husband.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption at Tech
|20 min
|Educated Atheist
|69
|Democrats
|29 min
|Translator
|25
|bowman's and more scammers
|1 hr
|My Nose is Runnin
|17
|No money for teachers but plenty for land+const...
|1 hr
|Overpaid Babysitters
|10
|How could 2 dudes sticking it in each other's b...
|1 hr
|Wrasslin is GAY
|4
|Chris swallows
|1 hr
|Wrasslin is GAY
|3
|Ryan Allison busted stealing golf clubs
|2 hr
|Jason s
|26
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC