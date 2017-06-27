A celebration of life will be held for Joy Lynn Hawks Carter, 53, of Cookeville, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Upperman High School in Baxter, Tennessee. She was born May 19, 1964, and passed from this life to the next on Saturday, June 17, 2017, while surrounded by her family, with her hands in the hands of her daughters and husband.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.