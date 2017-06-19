Jonathan Monk Returns To WGSQ/Cookevi...

Jonathan Monk Returns To WGSQ/Cookeville, TN As Asst. GM

Former CUMULUS Country KJJY /DES MOINES OM/PD and morning co-host JONATHAN MONK recently joined ZIMMER Country WGSQ/COOKEVILLE, TN as Asst. GM, assuming those duties on MONDAY, JUNE 12th.

