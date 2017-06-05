Funding restored to Cookeville Senior Center
Facing a roomful of residents who use the Cookeville Senior Center, the Putnam County Budget Committee Monday voted to restore $10,000 in funding for the center that they had voted last month to cut. Lou Alice Funk, a member of the board of the Cookeville Senior Center, spoke to the county's budget committee last night about restoring funding for the center.
