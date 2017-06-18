Fairgrounds move recommended

A plan to purchase 92 acres of property near the Baxter exit of Interstate 40 as the future location of the county fairgrounds got the nod from Putnam County's fiscal review committee. A plan to purchase 92 acres of property near the Baxter exit of Interstate 40 as the future location of the county fairgrounds got the nod from Putnam County's fiscal review committee.

