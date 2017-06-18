Fairgrounds move recommended
A plan to purchase 92 acres of property near the Baxter exit of Interstate 40 as the future location of the county fairgrounds got the nod from Putnam County's fiscal review committee. A plan to purchase 92 acres of property near the Baxter exit of Interstate 40 as the future location of the county fairgrounds got the nod from Putnam County's fiscal review committee.
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clean care owner
|5 min
|Nobama
|6
|Gainesboto Grade water cut off
|35 min
|JUNE BUG
|3
|Cookeville gets its own "I'm with stupid" sign
|3 hr
|Mafala
|96
|Hardee's on willow
|3 hr
|Nice guy
|1
|Man talking to himself
|4 hr
|Weird
|4
|I love Cooke house
|4 hr
|Urapist
|19
|Baxter Water Department
|4 hr
|John
|13
