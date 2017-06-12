Derby Day
Three winners in the Cookeville Soap Box Derby on Saturday will be headed to Akron, Ohio, next month to compete with winners of similar races from across the country and world. Eight-year-old "super kid" Kinsley Vaden gets assistance from volunteer Leah Gunnels during Saturday's Cookeville Soap Box Derby.
