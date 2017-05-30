County avoids flooding problems despi...

County avoids flooding problems despite heavy rain

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

The Putnam County Emergency Management Agency said no major issues were reported around the county as the result of sometimes heavy rainfall overnight Sunday. The Putnam County Emergency Management Agency said no major issues were reported around the county as the result of sometimes heavy rainfall overnight Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gaw donates property for new police station 1 hr Aaron 4
Someone took a dump in one of the dressing room... (May '16) 1 hr this 51
The neck face & t!tty tattoo generation just ke... (Apr '16) 2 hr yup 27
Can you get herp es from sucking on a mole on a... 2 hr bahahaha 13
Wild stories from the old hotel on Hwy 70 (Apr '16) 2 hr shew 20
What do you get a woman who's had an ABORT!ON f... (May '16) 2 hr yeeeeup 99
Cookeville, TN, Boatdock Water Utility 3 hr Jughead 8
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Putnam County was issued at June 05 at 9:57AM CDT

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,338 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC