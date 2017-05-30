County avoids flooding problems despite heavy rain
The Putnam County Emergency Management Agency said no major issues were reported around the county as the result of sometimes heavy rainfall overnight Sunday. The Putnam County Emergency Management Agency said no major issues were reported around the county as the result of sometimes heavy rainfall overnight Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gaw donates property for new police station
|1 hr
|Aaron
|4
|Someone took a dump in one of the dressing room... (May '16)
|1 hr
|this
|51
|The neck face & t!tty tattoo generation just ke... (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|yup
|27
|Can you get herp es from sucking on a mole on a...
|2 hr
|bahahaha
|13
|Wild stories from the old hotel on Hwy 70 (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|shew
|20
|What do you get a woman who's had an ABORT!ON f... (May '16)
|2 hr
|yeeeeup
|99
|Cookeville, TN, Boatdock Water Utility
|3 hr
|Jughead
|8
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC