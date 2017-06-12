Cookeville man indicted for statutory rape
A Cookeville man has been indicted for four counts of statutory rape and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. Brian Michael Carlton, 19, of Shag Rag Road was being held at the Putnam County Jail on a $50,000 bond on Monday following an a A Cookeville man has been indicted for four counts of statutory rape and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.
