Cookeville man charged with child abuse

Senquay Eichelberger, 24, of West 4th Street was charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, reckless endangerment and domestic assault following an incident that happened Wednesday at gas station. Senquay Eichelberger, 24, of West 4th Street was charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, reckless endangerment and domestic assault following an incident that happened Wednesday at gas station.

