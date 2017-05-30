Cookeville man charged with child abuse
Senquay Eichelberger, 24, of West 4th Street was charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, reckless endangerment and domestic assault following an incident that happened Wednesday at gas station. Senquay Eichelberger, 24, of West 4th Street was charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, reckless endangerment and domestic assault following an incident that happened Wednesday at gas station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is communism suddenly popular now?
|2 min
|victor
|17
|Concerns
|3 hr
|doctor tongue
|5
|Zaxby's WTF! Gives You RUNS For Your Money! (Jul '10)
|3 hr
|my gf eats there
|22
|Need info on Attorney Pat Officer PLEASE! (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|Me-me
|22
|any women with hsv2 looking
|10 hr
|carl
|49
|MSNBC renewed Lawrence O'Donnell's contract and...
|17 hr
|TheRealSigmund
|2
|Shoplift suspect had 21 aliases (Jun '10)
|19 hr
|Poops McGhee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC