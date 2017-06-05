City Amateur set June 24-25
The local amateur golf community is gearing up for the 43rd Michelob Ultra City Amateur scheduled June 24-25 at the Tennessee Tech's Golden Eagle Golf Club in Cookeville. Matt Manzaro, general manager at Golden Eagle Golf Club, holds the Michelob Ultra City Amateur championship trophy while Drew Dickey, general manager of Budweiser, holds a pin flag for the upcoming event.
