Celebrate summer solstice with the Oakley STEM Center
Tuesday, June 20, will see more daylight than any other day in 2017 and the Oakley STEM Center at Tennessee Tech is inviting the community to celebrate. From 6 to 8 p.m., the STEM Center will host The Longest Day of the Year celebration.
