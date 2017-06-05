Area officials to meet with FEMA on storm damage
Preliminary estimates indicate nearly $1 million in damages just to public utilities during last month's storms - not including damages to Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corp. infrastructure. Preliminary estimates indicate nearly $1 million in damages just to public utilities during last month's storms - not including damages to Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corp. infrastructure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jerry (Oct '13)
|2 hr
|Jerry H
|82
|T R U M P = To Resign Under Mounting Pressure
|2 hr
|cookeville cumlau...
|47
|Drug dealer gets 30 years (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|James earl jones
|17
|London?
|3 hr
|you mother suxnig...
|10
|Pcsd working I-40?
|4 hr
|Truth
|1
|Pagans and Wiccans in the area
|6 hr
|James earl jones
|41
|The Veterans Barbershop has changed
|9 hr
|Jack Frost
|14
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC