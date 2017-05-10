Zoning change allows specialized senior care
A pending change in Cookeville's zoning ordinance is now allowing for a specialized kind of senior care, serving people who can't live alone but aren't in need of nursing home care. Edith Allen, right, enjoys the view from the patio at His House, a new home for the aged in Cookeville being run by Connie Mitchell.
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bigotry against Trans-Historicals and other min...
|29 min
|lulu
|7
|How to be anonymous
|47 min
|Saving sara
|1
|stolen valor alert! cookeville, tennessee
|2 hr
|StolenValorHunter
|5
|Comey is gone! Great!!!
|5 hr
|what
|25
|Teresa Jackson dcs worker
|5 hr
|yeah
|6
|Williams lighting
|6 hr
|Miss Johnson
|1
|Looper Caldwell Davis
|6 hr
|Sue
|2
