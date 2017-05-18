Veterans ride into Cookeville Monday

Putnam County officials are preparing to welcome more than 300 motorcyclists to Cookeville Monday as military veterans and other participants in the annual Run For The Wall event roll in. Putnam County officials are preparing to welcome more than 300 motorcyclists to Cookeville Monday as military veterans and other participants in the annual Run For The Wall event roll in.

