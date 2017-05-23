Two charged in meth bust
A Cookeville man is being held on a $150,000 bond at the Putnam County Jail this morning after a search warrant revealed he had 400 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine. A Cookeville man is being held on a $150,000 bond at the Putnam County Jail this morning after a search warrant revealed he had 400 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 days consecutive work? Isn't that illegal? (Apr '11)
|10 min
|Forrest Dump
|612
|Plateau Mental Health Center or Mental Health C...
|13 min
|Driver
|4
|New Club in town (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Honey Boo Boo
|67
|food stamps
|2 hr
|realism
|4
|Al Henry and nutzaplenty
|3 hr
|Jackie
|10
|why is renegades motorcycle club closing? (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|The one and only ...
|61
|Bed Bugs Yard Sales an Flea Mkts
|6 hr
|mcfall
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC