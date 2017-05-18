Tiny home development for vets seeks ...

Tiny home development for vets seeks property

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Plans to build a tiny housing development for veterans inside the city of Cookeville could get some help from Highlands Residential Services. Plans to build a tiny housing development for veterans inside the city of Cookeville could get some help from Highlands Residential Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Awmitey Gawd has spoken again 46 min Doosh 10
Monk looking homeless man at shopping center 3 hr Journey 35
algood cheating while working 6 hr Noheathcare 1
New super hero in town 12 hr nutzaplente 3
Racquet Master 12 hr nutzaplente 5
Maduro cigar lounge 12 hr Bart_S 1
T R U M P = To Resign Under Mounting Pressure 15 hr Curious 37
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,990 • Total comments across all topics: 281,173,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC