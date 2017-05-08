Several charged in weekend crimes
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint on Thomas Road concerning a violation of an order of protection. The victim stated Whittenburg drove his vehicle through the front yard of the home and began screaming and yelling and banging on the door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sally Yates puts the iceing on the Cake About F...
|4 hr
|Democrat Party
|4
|Institutional wholesale company (May '11)
|5 hr
|V for Vendetta
|387
|Terry Coomer/?Republican candidate
|6 hr
|Dave
|22
|What drugs do probation officers test for? (Aug '12)
|9 hr
|Wetwork69
|252
|.do gay men sniff other MEN's underwear? (Jul '11)
|11 hr
|cotton jockeylover
|259
|Keylee Maynard
|13 hr
|Curious
|1
|rehab at signature
|14 hr
|nutzaplente
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC